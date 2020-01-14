dalila-jakupovic-quits-australian-open-over-bushfire-smoke-conditions

January 14, 2020 | 3: 19pm

A tennis player pulled out of Australian Open qualifying in protest on Tuesday after being brought to her knees by smokey conditions from the catastrophic bushfires still devastating Down Under.

Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic was about to play a crucial point in her qualifying game when an uncontrollable coughing spree made her drop down at the back of the court in Melbourne Park.

In tears and seemingly struggling to breathe, the 28-year-old player was finally helped up and back to a seat — but ultimately pulled out of the tennis competition, saying she was “really scared” of the conditions.

“We are all p—ed and a bit disappointed because we thought they would take better care of us,” Jakupovic told CNN.

“I just couldn’t breathe,” she said. “I had a panic attack because I couldn’t get air … It was one of my hardest matches.”

Practice sessions also had to be temporarily suspended Tuesday because of the poor air quality, and at least one other player — former Wimbledon semifinalist Eugenie Bouchard — needed medical help.

Air quality in the state was deemed “hazardous,” with the Environment Protection Authority advising people to stay inside away from smoke.

Jakupovic — who was leading her first-round qualifying match when she collapsed — complained that it was “not fair” that they were being made to play in such poor conditions.

“I was really scared that I would collapse,” she told the Associated Press. “I don’t have asthma and never had breathing problems. I actually like heat.”

She initially tried to press on after a physio helped her, but “couldn’t breathe anymore” and “just fell on the floor,” she said.

“It’s not healthy for us,” she complained. “I was surprised. I thought we would not be playing today but we don’t have much choice.”

Organizers are now consulting the Open’s medical team, the Bureau of Meteorology, and scientists from the Environmental Protection Agency on decisions on match scheduling, the Open said on Twitter. “As always the health and safety of our players, our staff and our fans is our priority,” the organization had insisted.

With Post wires