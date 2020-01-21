dad-slams-son’s-opponent-to-floor-after-he-beats-him-in-wrestling-match

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

A father was arrested and charged with assault after tackling a teenager to the ground during a high school wrestling match against his son.

Video captured the moment the furious dad launched himself across a school gym court to slam his son’s opponent to the ground after he performed an ‘illegal’ move.

Barry Lee Jones, 54, was arrested on Saturday on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct, police said.

His son, a student at Hickory Ridge High School in North Carolina, US, was wrestling a student from Southeast Guilford High School – also in North Carolina – when he was body slammed.

According to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, the referee had just given a hand signal to call the student’s move illegal.

Jones was filmed charging across the mat and slamming the opponent to the floor before other parents ran in to help.

The student was not injured in the incident, police said.

Jones was held on a $1,000 bail bond (around £770), local media reports.