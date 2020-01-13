Dad sent £700 worth of pints in Wetherspoons after he tweets his table number

A dad was left with the daunting task of having to drink £700 worth of booze after posting his Wetherspoons table number on social media.

Karl Phillips was besieged with free alcohol when Twitter users decided to order him a few rounds at The Gold Cape pub in Mold, North Wales, on Saturday.

The only problem was it was 10.40am and he didn’t have a load of people with him.

If Mr Phillips, aka Bootlegger or “The Captain”, was with a few mates and it was later in the day they could have given it a good go.

Mr Phillips posted images of himself surrounded by booze to his 232,000 followers, who purchased the alcohol using the Wetherspoons app.

He wrote: ‘Well fdis sJesus wept who keeps sending me drinks they piling up like flads.’

He heroically managed to down a brandy and five pints before he had to go.

Mr Phillips decided to leave baked beans, peas and a salad that was also purchased for him.

He added: ‘Well come on lads pack it in.

‘I’m leaving in a minute. Wetherspoons have taken over 700 quid worth of orders.’

After admitting defeat he asked Wetherspoons if the remainder of the £700 order could be donated to charity.

He is now waiting to see if the pub chain’s bosses will approve his request.

He said: ‘Top wind up lads.

‘Looks like it’s going to make a few bob for charity (providing head office clear it).’