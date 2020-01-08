dad-of-uk’s-most-prolific-rapist-says-life-sentence-‘fits-his-crimes’

The father of the UK’s worst ever rapist has said his son’s punishment ‘fits his crimes’.

Reynhard Sinaga, 36, was jailed for life and told he will serve at least 30 years on Monday, for drugging 48 men and filming himself attacking them.

The Indonesian student has been linked to more than 190 potential victims – 70 of whom police have yet to identify – during a spate of attacks which saw him sexually assault men while they were unconscious in his Manchester city centre apartment.

Now his father, Saibun Sinaga, has spoken for the first time about the calculated crimes of his son, who is the most prolific serial rapist in British legal history.

He told BBC Indonesian: ‘We accept the verdict. His punishment fits his crimes. I don’t want to discuss the case any further.’

His son, churchgoer Sinaga, lived in Manchester city centre for more than a decade while studying various university courses, where he made friends who appear to have had no inkling of his behaviour outside of his studies.

He chose to live close to the gay village and the Canal Street area where attitudes to homosexuality were very different than in his home nation of Indonesia.

Sinaga is said to have had a small, close-knit group of friends who believed him to be friendly and good-natured.

Born in the Jambi province of Indonesia into a relatively wealthy family, Sinaga arrived in the UK on a student visa in 2007 financed by his parents and remained in the country on those terms for the next 10 years.

He graduated from the University of Manchester in 2009 with an MSc degree in Planning and again in 2011 with an MA degree in Sociology – but no concerns of a sexual nature, or of any other matters, were ever raised with the university, officials confirmed.

However, a man who went on a Tinder date with him revealed that he told him: ‘I like to make sure my drunken friends are all okay.’

From 2012 he commuted monthly to the University of Leeds as part of his studies for a PhD, and attended regular supervision meetings to help with his thesis – which was entitled ‘Sexuality and everyday transnationalism. South Asian gay and bisexual men in Manchester’.

The university said he did not appear to spend much time in the city, other than for the monthly supervision sessions, and did not take an active part in research groups or societies.

In June 2017, he was suspended immediately after his arrest and his student status was officially rescinded following conviction.

Greater Manchester Police said there is no indication that his research was used as a basis for his crimes.

During a previous sentencing hearing the court received references from Sinaga’s mother and sister but Judge Suzanne Goddard QC said both knew nothing of ‘the cold, cunning and calculated rapist’.

A character testament was also received from St Chrysostom’s Church, in Victoria Park, Manchester – an Anglican church of the Catholic tradition – where Sinaga had attended.

The judge said: ‘It is almost beyond belief that someone who could profess some Christian faith could at the same time have been committing such wicked and evil crimes.’

In a statement, the Diocese of Manchester said: ‘Reynhard Sinaga is guilty of the most appalling crimes.

‘We utterly condemn his actions and our thoughts and prayers today go out to his victims.

‘Clergy, and others in our churches who work with those affected by abuse, are ready to offer support to any affected by these horrific revelations.

‘We can confirm that Reynhard Sinaga did worship occasionally at a city centre church and it appears that nobody who came into contact with him had any inkling of his crimes.’