dad-of-man-whose-wife-left-him-for-pastor-hits-out-at-church-over-scandal

Dad of man whose wife left him for pastor hits out at...

The father of a man whose wife was caught having an affair with her pastor 18 months after he married the couple has criticised a Co Down church for its “shameful” response to the scandal.

Pastor Gareth Mills (41) was sacked from the super-church he helped found in Newtownards after details of his affair came to light last Thursday.

The betrayed husband’s dad said he believed the church was more concerned about protecting itself and “paying the mortgage on their big new building than they are with helping my son who is completely and utterly devastated by this”.

“So are we, his mother is absolutely distraught too. It is shameful,” he said.

Members of Thriving Life Church (TLC) yesterday wiped away tears as they were told that the “unrepentant” father-of-one has no intention of ending the illicit relationship with the 22-year-old family friend who began attending the church around four years ago.

It was there she met her husband and the pair were both baptised by Pastor Mills.

The Belfast Telegraph has seen pictures of the young woman posing alongside the heartbroken wife of her new lover before the affair was uncovered.