dad-of-gary-love,-who-died-in-las-vegas-two-days-after-wedding,-tells-of-shock-and-pain

The father of a Northern Ireland man who died suddenly in Las Vegas just 48 hours after marrying his long-term partner has spoken of his shock.

Gary Love’s wife Grace discovered her husband’s body in their hotel room on Sunday afternoon.

It came hours after they had watched Dubliner Conor McGregor winning his UFC 246 fight in the city against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Mr Love (33) was from Waringstown in Co Down. His partner is the mother of two of his young children.

His mother Rosemary Bacon, who is from the Killicomaine area of Portadown, flew out to Nevada yesterday with her daughter Sarah and son Kenneth to be with Mrs Love and to try to bring the body home.

Arrangements are being made with undertakers in America and in Northern Ireland to repatriate Mr Love as soon as his remains are released by the coroner.

The cause of Mr Love’s death has not been established yet.