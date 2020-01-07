dad-found-dead-yards-from-home-10-days-after-vanishing-from-hospital

A suicidal dad was allowed to walk out of hospital when staff failed to refer him to a mental health team, a court heard.

Lee Hall, 45, was found dead on 4 August 2018 after absconding from North Manchester General Hospital (NMGH) and going missing for 10 days.

An inquest into his death at Rochdale Coroner’s Court heard he was admitted on July 23 after threatening to jump from a multi-storey car park.

But the trust which runs the hospital conceded a ‘miscommunication’ meant no referral was made before he left.

Elizabeth Wheeler, representing Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, added: ‘As a result the trust did not advise Mr Hall’s GP that he had attended North Manchester General Hospital and that he later absconded.

‘The alert that was raised with the police as a result of his absconsion was not followed up.’

The court heard the former labourer, who grew up in Bolton, had been living with his parents following his recent release from prison and receiving treatment for his addiction.

He was on licence with conditions he stay there each night and not use drugs but had resumed taking heroin in May of that year.

Mr Hall’s GP Dr Stephen Flascher said the father-of-four ‘had a long-term problem with drug abuse, a history of using heroin, and suicidal ideation with low mood’.

But he told the court he did not believe Mr Hall had any real plans to harm himself.

During an appointment with his drug worker on July 23 Mr Hall assured them he ‘was not suicidal’, the inquest was told.

However, he was admitted to NMGH on July 25 threatening to take his own life.

The court heard his regular methadone prescription had been refused a day earlier because he appeared ‘intoxicated’.

Mr Hall absconded that same day amid the ‘breakdown in communication’ between the various authorities.

His father Stephan Semeniuk told the inquest the family were unaware of his admission.

The last time he saw Mr Hall was when his son turned up at the home briefly in the early hours of the following morning asking to see his mother.

In a statement he said: ‘He looked like he was under the influence of drugs. I told him to go away and come back another time.’

The court heard that was the last time any of them saw of Mr Hall until his body was found less ‘about 150 to 200 yards’ away.

Mr Hall’s sister Jennifer Semeniuk, 39, paid tribute to her ‘fantastic brother’, who doted on his six nephews and niece.

She said: ‘We’ve all been absolutely devastated by his death and miss him dearly.’