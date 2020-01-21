dad-could-only-watch-online-after-son,-10,-had-throat-slashed

A father whose 10-year-old son had his throat slashed by a stranger in a random street attack has described how he watched through Facetime as his wife battled to save him.

The boy was left with a gaping neck wound after he was attacked in Belper Street, Leicester, at 5.20pm on Saturday.

His dad Kalpesh Mistry, 39, said he received a frantic video call in India, where he had stayed on for a few days following a family break, from his other son, 13, moments later.

He said: ‘I saw my wife holding my son’s neck to try and stop the blood coming out.

‘I could hear her screaming “Why is the ambulance not here?” and I could see his tee-shirt was red with blood.

‘I heard police sirens over the phone. My elder son, who had called me because he didn’t know what to do, then said he had to put the phone down to help.

‘I was so angry and frustrated because I was so far away and unable to help.’

Police are linking the stabbing to two other attacks in the area and have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

The youngster was rushed to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham after an onlooker dialled 999, and he is now in a stable condition.

His mother was distressed but unhurt following the incident.

Mr Mistry spent the hours following the attack feverishly trying to organise a return flight home, finally managing to get back to the city earlier today.

He joined others including family friend Dharmesh Lakhani at his son’s bedside.

Mr Mistry said his son described how ‘the man then held his shoulder and then put a knife or some sort of blade against his neck and cut it’.

He told LeicestershireLive: ‘My son said he was smiling and laughing as he did it, like he was enjoying what he was doing.’

Mr Lakhani added: ‘I’ve seen the wound he suffered and he’s lucky to be alive. His neck has been slashed and he has been left with a deep cut.

‘He told me when I visited him that he remembers the person who did it, laughing. The wound is that bad, police could have been investigating a murder.’

Police linked the stabbing to two other attacks. The first occurred on January 14 when a woman suffered a cut to the back of her head.

The victim, in her 30s, was in Doncaster Road with her two children at around 7.15pm when she felt something to the back of her head.

She turned around and reported seeing a person with a knife who then ran from the scene heading towards Melton Road.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged. The two children were not injured in the incident.

The second took place two days later, on Thursday January 16, when a man in his 70s was in Dean Road when he was found with wounds to his head and hands.