dad-charged-after-tackling-son’s-opponent-at-hs-wrestling-match

January 20, 2020 | 3: 22pm

Next, he’ll grapple with the legal system.

A North Carolina dad was arrested for tackling his son’s opponent during a high school wrestling match, authorities said.

Barry Lee Jones, 54, was arrested Saturday on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct at the competition in Kannapolis, news station WGHP reported.

Jones’ son had been facing off against an athlete from Hickory Ridge High School when the other student pulled a move that the referee deemed illegal, the report said.

The dad then was filmed charging onto the mat and tackling his son’s opponent to the ground, the outlet reported. Other parents can then be seen rushing to break up the brawl.

The student wasn’t injured in the incident, police said.

Jones was arrested and booked at Cabarrus County Jail, where he was ordered held on a $1,000 bond, according to the report.