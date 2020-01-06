dad-came-home-to-find-mum-had-killed-son,-four,-before-taking-her-own-life

A father returned home from work to find his wife had killed his son, four, before taking her own life, an inquest heard.

Ashok Rao, 33, arrived at the house in Newmarket, Suffolk, at 5.50pm on April 26 and found his son Abhay’s body at the bottom of the stairs.

He then found his wife Snehashree Sudarshan, 28, dead in the kitchen, the inquest heard.

Paramedic Paul Shannon described seeing a birthday banner hanging in the living room from Abhay’s birthday, which had been just five days before.

A suicide note from Mrs Sudarshan, a Burger King customer service agent, was also found on a shelf.

Mr Shannon described Mr Rao, originally from Bangalore, in India, as ‘shell-shocked’, adding: ‘He said they had no other family or support in England.’

He was taken into an ambulance at the scene to be supported, he told the inquest.

Neighbour Gillian Holmes said the family had been living in the house for about four years, and seemed ‘happy’ in the ‘general conversations’ they had.

After the incident, she described how Mr Rao had kept repeating ‘why my baby, why my boy’ and pacing up and down.

She continued: ‘This has come as a big shock. I was unaware of any problems that the family may have had.’

Teen found guilty of lying about gang rape ‘to be pardoned by Cyprus president’

Detective chief inspector Caroline Millar said she found no evidence of third-party involvement.

She said Mr Rao had left for work at 9.30am that day and it was ‘likely’ that Abhay was killed by his mother soon after he ate his breakfast.

DCI Millar continued: ‘The motive for these tragic events may never be known but the letter, I believe written by Snehashree, gives an indication of her state of mind.

‘She clearly loved her son but tragically was internalising a lot of her feelings.’

The letter showed Mrs Sudarshan felt lonely, had low self-esteem and felt there had been ‘adverse judgement by the Indian community’, the inquest heard.

DCI Millar added: ‘I don’t think anybody could have foreseen just how deep-rooted her feelings were.’

She described the case as ‘truly the saddest case I’ve ever had to investigate.’

Children ordered to go to school on Saturday for detentions

Mr Rao told the inquest that his wife had been ‘always happy with me’.

A post-mortem examination recorded Abhay’s medical cause of death as an incised wound to the neck in association with compression to the neck.

Mrs Sudarshan’s medical cause of death was recorded as ligature compression of the neck in association with incised wounding of the neck.

Suffolk’s senior coroner Nigel Parsley concluded that Abhay was unlawfully killed and that Mrs Sudarshan died by suicide.