dad-beat-houseguest,-60,-to-a-pulp-‘after-catching-him-molesting-his-two-toddlers’

A father beat a 60 year-old Christmas house guest to a pulp after discovering him half-naked in a room with his toddlers.

The unnamed father left Mark Stanley with a huge black eye and heavily swollen face after discovering him naked from the waist down in his children’s bedroom.

Stanley had traveled from his home in North Carolina to stay with relatives in Spotsylvania, Virginia, when the incident happened, it is alleged.

One of his unnamed relatives woke up early on December 29 and decided to check on his two children, who are aged two and three.

He saw Stanley in the kids’ room when he opened the door, although it is unclear what, if anything, Stanley had been doing.

When asked what he was up to, Stanley reportedly pushed the toddlers’ dad out of their bedroom, then locked the door.

The outraged dad forced his way back into the bedroom, then clobbered Stanley, it is alleged.

Deputies from Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office arrived to find the kids’ dad brandishing a handgun at Stanley, and ordered him to put the weapon down.

Stanley was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and later booked into Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of indecent liberties and domestic assault.

He could face further, more serious charges as the investigation continues.

The children whose room he was found in were also taken to hospital for an evaluation.