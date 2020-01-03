dad,-30,-and-daughter,-9,-shot-dead-after-hunter-mistook-them-for-deer

A young girl and her dad were accidentally shot dead after being mistaken for deer by a hunter in South Carolina, authorities said.

Kim Drawdy, 30, and daughter Lauren, nine, were killed about 2.30pm on Wednesday in Colleton County near Waterboro as four hunters attempted to move deer, the state Department of Natural Resources said.

The father and daughter died at the scene, Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey told The Post and Courier.

Kim’s older half-brother Benny Drawdy told ABCNews4: ‘I’ll never lose the pain of losing Kim. That’s how good a guy he was.’

Neighbor Johnny Powell added that the two – who have been described as avid deer hunters themselves – shared a connection rooted in their love of the outdoors.

He said: ‘They were like that. She loved her daddy to death.’

The Department of Natural Resources is currently investigating the incident, but spokesman David Lucas said they have not made any determinations yet.

Mr Lucas added that further information, such as whether the two were wearing blaze orange, will not be provided until the investigation concludes.

South Carolina has a few hunting accidents each year, the spokesman said.

In 2019, there were 16 hunting accidents in total across the state.

Eleven of those accidents involved firearms, leading to two deaths.

Five involved tree stand accidents, such as falls, which led to one death.

Mr Lucas said: ‘It’s not a thing that happens a lot. Hunting accidents are rare in general, and fatalities even more so.’

The father and daughter’s family and friends are raising money on Facebook for funeral costs.