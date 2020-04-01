dababy-is-an-armed-robbery-suspect-on-the-run-in-his-‘find-my-way’-video

For much of the new year, DaBaby has teased new music during the second leg of the tour for his 2019 album, Kirk. So far after three months, DaBaby has kept that promise. In addition to sharing his “Shut Up” record a little over a month into the year, DaBaby has also been consistent in the feature department, working with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Future, Blueface, Stunna 4 Vegas, and Lil Yachty so far. Returning to the solo route, DaBaby returns with a new song and video that may kick off the campaign to his next album.

Playing an armed robbery suspect on the run, DaBaby shares a new song and video for “Find My Way.” The Charlotte rapper has teased the song on Instagram a couple of times in the past week, first by showing its unorthodox flow — at least in his book — during a studio session and secondly in another post with producer Einer Bankz. With actress B. Simone playing his ride or die love interest, the two go on the run to freedom while continuing their criminal ways.

DaBaby and B. Simone caused a stir on social media after Simone posted a rather romantic picture of the two, leading fans to believe that they were entertainment’s latest celebrity couple. DaBaby quickly refuted the idea saying it was all in good marketing.

The video also arrives just a few days after DaBaby revealed that his first two albums, Baby On Baby and Kirk have both obtained platinum certifications.

Watch the video for “Find My Way” above.