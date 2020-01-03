DaBaby ‘arrested for battery’ over Miami robbery – a week after marijuana possession charge

DaBaby has been ‘arrested for battery’ in connection to a robbery in Florida.

The Suge rapper – real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – was reportedly detained by police on Thursday for questioning.

According to TMZ, there were seven police cars on hand to take him into police custody, where he was later charged.

The 28-year-old’s bail was set at $1,500 (£1,145).

It has been claimed he was detained for questioning over a robbery, after a concert promotor was allegedly jumped by men thought to be part of the rapper’s crew.

In a video obtained by the publication, the victim could be seen lying on the ground of a busy road while a man pulled things out of his pockets and dragged him on the street.

The man in question ran to a waiting SUV which then started leaving the scene, when someone else jumped out of the vehicle and pushed the victim once more, before driving away.

DaBaby has yet to speak publicly about the incident, which comes just days after he was arrested for marijuana possession, following a Christmas Eve concert in Charlotte, North Carolina.

MailOnline states 15 police cars swarmed him as he attempted to leave the Bojangles Coliseum after a gig.

Officers reportedly found weed and was charged with marijuana possession.

However, he later claimed the police are trying to ‘take him down’ every time he returns to his home town.

Discussing the arrest on his Instagram story, he fumed: ‘Dirty apolice department try to take me to jail every time I got a show in the city.’

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has now started an internal investigation over his claims, in a bid to determine if officers followed procedure.

The BOP rapper has been in trouble with the law before, after he was arrested last year after an argument at a Walmart in November, 2018.

A man was shot and killed in the altercation but DaBaby insisted he never pulled the trigger, and was convicted of carrying a concealed gun.

He was given a suspended 30-day jail sentence and 12 months of unsupervised probation.

Metro.co.uk has contacted DaBaby’s reps for a comment.





