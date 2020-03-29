Da Brat Reveals Who She’s Currently Dating – Jesseca Dupart



Da Brat, who’s perhaps most famous for working with the biggest songwriters in the world including Mariah Carey and Missy Elliot, recently revealed her new girlfriend to the world, Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO, Jesseca Dupart.

Page Six picked up on an Instagram post featuring the rapper crying over a brand new white Bentley that Jesseca purchased for her just before her 46th birthday on the 14th of April. The Grammy-nominated performer said on the ‘Gram that she’s been a “private person” all her life until she found the woman she loves.

Da Brat gushed over her new girlfriend, claiming that she has never experienced such feelings over someone before, adding that she needed someone to pinch her just so she’d know it was real.

The 38-year-old CEO also took to the ‘Gram to post about her birthday gift, saying that the rapper was her “better half,” among other sweet remarks.

According to the aforementioned outlet, Dupart works alongside NeNe Leakes, Christina Milian, and Blac Chyna, who all support her business. Fans of Blac Chyna know that she also has her own nails company called Lashed by Blac Chyna.

Dupart, who currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia, kick-started Kaleidoscope Hair after her hair salon burned to the ground in 2013.

According to Da Brat’s Wikipedia page, she was born on the 14th of April, 1974 with the name Shawntae Harris. The rapper first started her career as a rapper in 1992, dropping her first record in 1994, Funkdafied. It sold one million copies.

Da Brat broke the record as the first female solo artist to receive platinum certification. Throughout her career, she has received several accolade nominations, including two Grammy nominations for tracks like “Loverboy,” “Funkdafied,” and “I Think They Like Me.”

While Da Brat’s career and personal life continues to improve, she has encountered challenging circumstances in the past, including her 2008 legal troubles. Da Brat attacked a hostess working in a nightclub and was subsequently charged and sent to prison.



