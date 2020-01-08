d-day-veteran,-100,-honoured-as-mourners-line-streets-for-funeral

More than 100 people have turned out to show their respects to a D-Day veteran who died in December.

John Jenkins, 100, served as a platoon sergeant during the Second World War and was awarded the Legion d’Honneur for his part in the Normandy landings.

Today members of the public gathered outside the D-Day Story Museum, in Portsmouth, where he used to volunteer, to watch his funeral procession.

Over the years, visitors were able to chat to John at the museum and learn about D-Day first hand, curator Andrew Whitmash said.

He continued: ‘[John] was good at putting people at their ease and chatting to them.

‘He wasn’t telling glorious war stories but talking about his experiences with a sense of humour and a wise perspective on the world.’

Dr Jane Mee, Portsmouth City Council’s museum and visitor services manager, added: ‘John was a huge and valuable asset to the D-Day Story Museum.

‘If you look at the TripAdvisor reviews, John is mentioned often as a highlight of people’s visit. He will be missed.’

It is thought John used to describe D-Day in just one word – ‘terrifying’.

Today staff at the museum’s cafe reserved his regular table with a plate of his favourite biscuits for a final time as a gesture of respect.

John had become a bellboy for the Cunard cruise line after leaving school in 1933, before attempting to join the Royal Navy.

He was turned down due to his eyesight, but later joined the Hampshire Regiment of the Army before moving to the Pioneer Corps.

It was as part of the Pioneer Corps that he served as a platoon sergeant during the Second World War.

After the war, he became a trolley bus driver before working as a crane operator in Portsmouth Naval Base.

He was also a boardroom steward at Portsmouth Football Club.

During his life, he became the oldest man to abseil down Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower at the age of 95 in 2015 and carried the Olympic torch in 2012.

John was awarded Portsmouth Volunteer of the Year in 2016 and was named National Museum and Heritage volunteer of the year in 2019.

On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, he received a standing ovation from world leaders including the Queen and Donald Trump after taking to stage during celebrations in Southsea Common.

He and his late wife Peggy had one daughter, two granddaughters, five great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.