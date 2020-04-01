D.B. Sweeney debuts new movie live on Facebook

by: Tom Barnas

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 / 08: 51 AM CDT

/ Updated: Apr 1, 2020 / 08: 52 AM CDT

TWO DUM MICKS, the story of a pair of unlucky guys who meet in jail and immediately hatch a scheme that involves the Food Network, DUI Attorneys and the duck-delight, Fois Gras. The plan’s flaws are quickly and disastrously exposed with quick wit and humor. Actor, Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings) and D.B. Sweeney (The Cutting Edge) star in the 5-minute pilot episode. As the winner of over 50 film festival awards, the short film to premiere LIVE on Facebook (@TwoDumMicks) this Wednesday April 1st

Two Dum Micks was written and produced by Sweeney and is the pilot episode in what will be an ongoing series of shorts starring Astin, Sweeney and many well-known celebrity guests. For those who miss the watch party, you can also view this post-premiere on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOe5bSN_cM4 .

About / D.B. Sweeney:

His films include Gardens of Stone, Memphis Belle, First in the Sky, The Cutting Edge, No Man’s Land, Spawn, Roommates and Eight Men Out (as Shoeless Joe Jackson). The Steven Spielberg produced Captive State was released in March 2019 and his latest Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre will be released in early 2020. His other extensive On Television he played Dish Boggett in the landmark Lonesome Dove miniseries and the memorably oblivious Larry opposite Jon Cryer on Two and a Half Men. His other extensive credits include Sharp Objects, Ice, Criminal Minds, 24, CSI, Crash, Jericho, House, Harsh Realm, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge and the multi-Emmy winning Miss Rose White. Sweeney made his debut as screenwriter, director and producer with Two Tickets to Paradise. The self-financed movie was a huge hit on the film festival circuit, garnering much acclaim. D.B. was named Best Director at the Boston International Film Festival and was cited for “Outstanding Achievement in Filmmaking,” at Method Fest. The many other awards for the film include Best Picture at the Savannah Film Festival, the Audience Choice Award at The Vail Film Fest, Best Comedy at the Staten Island Fest, Fort Lauderdale Film Festival’s “Renaissance Award” and the Santa Fe Film Festival’s “Best of the Independent Spirit Award”.