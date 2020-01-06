cyprus-travel-advice-is-under-review-after-rape-case-conviction

Travel advice for Britons going to Cyprus is under review, Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, has said, ahead of the sentencing of a teenager from Derbyshire, convicted of lying about being gang-raped on the island.

Mr Raab said while the Government had to avoid aggravating the authorities in Cyprus, the case was “firmly on my radar”.

The 19-year-old woman will be sentenced on Tuesday after being found guilty of public mischief when she withdrew an allegation that she had been raped by 12 Israeli youths in the holiday resort of Ayia Napa last July.

The woman has since claimed she only withdrew the allegations after pressure from the Cypriot police.

It has now emerged that the teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had 35 bruises on her body when she was examined after the alleged attack, but the judge dismissed them as jellyfish stings.

Dr Marios Matsakis, a forensic pathologist, said: “The bruises I sketched show force was clearly exerted in her body, but the court accepted they were jellyfish stings, which is ridiculous.”