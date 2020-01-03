cyprus-rape-case:-teenager-begs-boris-johnson-to-bring-her-home-and-end-‘waking-nightmare’

A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has pleaded with Boris Johnson to “bring me home”.

The 19-year-old alleged she was raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in the Ayia Napa on July 17, but she has said Cypriot police forced her to sign a retraction statement which led to her being convicted of public mischief at Famagusta District Court, in Paralimni.

“Every second of this ordeal has been a waking nightmare,” the woman said.

“I’m 19 and all I want to do is clear my name and come home to my family,” she added in quotes reported by The Sun.

“I would say to both the Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister, both of whom are fathers, please support me with your actions, not just with your words.”

The paper also reported that the Foreign Office had on Thursday contacted the teenager’s family for the first time since she was convicted.