cyprus-president-will-pardon-teen-who-lied-about-gang-rape-if-she-gets-jail-time

The British teen convicted in Cyprus for lying about being gang-raped by a group of Israeli tourists will be pardoned by the country’s president if she is sentenced to jail on Tuesday, according to reports.

President Nicos Anastasiades will allow the 19-year-old to return home despite her conviction on the charge of public mischief last week, government sources told local media, The Times of London reported.

“Should the court move to order her to prison, the president has already decided that he will pardon the girl, (with an announcement) immediately after the ruling,” the Phileleftheros daily reported.

The young woman, who has not been identified for legal reasons, faces a maximum fine of 1,700 euros — about $1,900 — and up to a year behind bars.

She had accused the 12 Israelis — ages 15 to 18 — of raping her on July 17 at a hotel in Ayia Napa. The Israelis were released after she was arrested on suspicion of “making a false statement about an imaginary crime.”

After several hours of questioning without a lawyer, she wrote a statement in which she retracted her original allegations – and later claimed she had been forced to write it by a police officer.

Her lawyer Michael Polak told the newspaper if she were jailed it would be worse than when she spent a month in the slammer last year.

“The first time I met her was when she was remanded in Nicosia prison in August and it was very difficult for her,” Polak said. “She was sharing a cell with eight other women and there is no consideration about the offenses people have committed — murderers are alongside petty thieves.

“While many people now support the woman, some feel she has damaged the country and they are angry with her — she will have that notoriety in jail,” he added.

Protesters in London support a British woman found guilty of lying about being gang raped in Cyprus AP

The teen’s mom told The Times of London that she feared her daughter would be a “suicide risk” if she received a jail sentence.

The decision by Anastasiades to intervene follows comments by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab that travel advice for Britons going to Cyprus is under review.

Government sources cited in the Cypriot report insisted that the president had not been influenced by the British foreign office. Rather, they said, he took the decision “considering the girl’s young age and the outcry which the case has generated both in and out of Cyprus.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected a direct plea from the teen to intervene in her case.

“Time is running out for me. Please, please help,” she said last week.

When asked Monday about her plea, Johnson’s spokesman said only that “concerns about the case have been registered with Cypriot authorities,” according to the UK’s Mirror.

Asked if Johnson would get involved himself, the spokesman added: “I think I just point you back to Mr Raab’s words yesterday.”

Meanwhile, a group of Israeli women will protest in solidarity with the teen at her sentencing Tuesday.

“This case has become a huge issue in Israel. Instead of trying to help the victim, she is being judged and punished. For us, that is intolerable. As Israelis we want to say that this is not acceptable,” Ruhama Weiss, an Israeli academic, told The Telegraph.

“Just because the boys involved are Israelis and Jews does not mean we should automatically defend them. People in Israel really care about this case and it is all over the media,” added Weiss, head of pastoral counseling at the Hebrew Union College in Jerusalem.

“The people who will take part in the protest are from all different occupations, different ages, many are women but there will also be some men. It was very spontaneous. I had the idea of demonstrating and people immediately started calling me,” she said.