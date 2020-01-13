cynthia-erivo,-florence-pugh-and-anthony-hopkins-among-the-brits-nominated-for-2020-oscars

Florence Pugh, Anthony Hopkins and Cynthia Erivo are among the British names nominated for acting gongs at the 2020 Oscars.

Cynthia, 33, is up for Best Actress for Harriet Tubman biopic, Harriet, it was announced today.

Florence, 24, is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Little Women, the period drama based on the Louisa May Alcott novel.

Meanwhile, Anthony Hopkins, 82 – who won the 1992 Best Actor gong for Silence of the Lambs – is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for The Two Popes.

Jonathan Pryce, Anthony’s costar in the film – about the resignation from the Vatican of Pope Benedict XVI in 2013 – is also nominated for Best Actor.

It is 72-year-old Jonathan’s first nomination.

To see the full list of Oscar nominations, scroll below.

Florence was born in Oxford, while Cynthia was born in London.

Meanwhile Anthony and Jonathan were both born in Wales – the former in Margam and the latter in Carmel.

Meanwhile, Sam Mendes – who was born in Reading – is the only British person up for Best Director for his war epic 1917.

The film is up for a further 10 awards, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

The Best Director category has already generated a lot of conversation after Little Women director Greta Gerwig was passed over for a nod, leading to an all-male pool of nominees.

Florence Pugh, responding to news of Greta’s snub, today told EW: ‘It’s incredibly upsetting.’

She added it’s ‘a shame that it’s still a conversation’ that female directors are often overlooked by Academy voters.

Hear, hear!

Oscar nominations 2020 list Best picture Ford v Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Parasite Actor in a leading role Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Adam Driver – Marriage Story Joaquin Phoenix – Joker Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes Actress in a leading role Cynthia Erivo – Harriet Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story Saoirse Ronan – Little Women Charlize Theron – Bombshell Renee Zellweger – Judy Actor in a supporting role Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes Al Pacino – The Irishman Joe Pesci – The Irishman Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Actress in a supporting role Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell Laura Dern – Marriage Story Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit Florence Pugh – Little Women Margot Robbie – Bombshell Directing Martin Scorsese – The Irishman Todd Phillips – Joker Sam Mendes – 1917 Bong Joon Ho – Parasite Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Costume design The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Film editing Ford v Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Parasite Animated short film Dcera (Daughter) Hair Love Kitbull Memorable Sister Live action short film Brotherhood Nefta Football Club The Neighbours’ Window Saria A Sister Sound editing Ford v Ferrari Joker 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Sound mixing Ad Astra Ford v Ferrari 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Original score Joker Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Animated feature film How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World I Lost My Body Klaus Missing Link Toy Story 4 Cinematography The Irishman Joker The Lighthouse 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood International feature film Corpus Christi Honeyland Les Miserables Pain and Glory Parasite Makeup and hairstyling Bombshell Joker Judy Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 1917 Original song I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4 I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman Breakthrough Into The Unknown – Frozen Stand Up – Harriet Production design The Irishman Jojo Rabbit 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Parasite Visual effects Avengers: Endgame The Irishman The Lion King 1917 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Adapted screenplay The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women The Two Popes Original screenplay Knives Out Marriage Story 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Parasite

However, she said she was on ‘cloud nine’ about her own nomination.

‘It’s amazing,’ she said. ‘I’m still kind of in shock about being in this calibre of film anyway. It’s gone so far and people have loved it so much.’

Revealing that she was asleep when the nominations were announced, Florence said she left her phone volume on ‘in case anything were to happen’.

Could she be more charming?!

The Oscars 2020 will take place on Sunday 9 February at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.





