cynthia-erivo,-florence-pugh-and-anthony-hopkins-among-the-brits-nominated-for-2020-oscars

Florence Pugh, Anthony Hopkins and Cynthia Erivo are among the British names nominated for acting gongs at the 2020 Oscars.
Cynthia, 33, is up for Best Actress for Harriet Tubman biopic, Harriet, it was announced today.
Florence, 24, is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Little Women, the period drama based on the Louisa May Alcott novel.
Meanwhile, Anthony Hopkins, 82 – who won the 1992 Best Actor gong for Silence of the Lambs – is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for The Two Popes.
Jonathan Pryce, Anthony’s costar in the film – about the resignation from the Vatican of Pope Benedict XVI in 2013 – is also nominated for Best Actor.
It is 72-year-old Jonathan’s first nomination.
Florence was born in Oxford, while Cynthia was born in London.
Meanwhile Anthony and Jonathan were both born in Wales – the former in Margam and the latter in Carmel.
Meanwhile, Sam Mendes – who was born in Reading – is the only British person up for Best Director for his war epic 1917.
The film is up for a further 10 awards, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.
The Best Director category has already generated a lot of conversation after Little Women director Greta Gerwig was passed over for a nod, leading to an all-male pool of nominees.
Florence Pugh, responding to news of Greta’s snub, today told EW: ‘It’s incredibly upsetting.’
She added it’s ‘a shame that it’s still a conversation’ that female directors are often overlooked by Academy voters.
Oscar nominations 2020 list
Best picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
Actor in a leading role
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Actress in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Directing
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Film editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Animated short film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live action short film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Sound editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Sound mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Original score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Animated feature film
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
International feature film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Original song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
Breakthrough
Into The Unknown – Frozen
Stand Up – Harriet
Production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
Visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Adapted screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
However, she said she was on ‘cloud nine’ about her own nomination.
‘It’s amazing,’ she said. ‘I’m still kind of in shock about being in this calibre of film anyway. It’s gone so far and people have loved it so much.’
Revealing that she was asleep when the nominations were announced, Florence said she left her phone volume on ‘in case anything were to happen’.
The Oscars 2020 will take place on Sunday 9 February at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
