cynthia-erivo-‘asked-to-perform-at-all-white-baftas’-as-she’s-snubbed-from-‘disappointing’-nominations

After being snubbed by the Baftas in the recently-released nominations list, it’s been claimed Cynthia Erivo was earlier asked to perform at the awards.

The actress, who has been highly praised and expected to sweep the awards nominations lists for her role as Harriet Tubman in Harriet, was left out of the all-white acting categories.

As the controversy heated up with punters voicing their shock and the Baftas CEO admitting she was ‘disappointed’ in the lack of diversity in the nominations, it’s been alleged the star was invited to perform.

According to reports in Variety, Cynthia was approached by Baftas ceremony organisers, with her reps asking to catch up once the nominations were released.

Now they’re out and not all that diverse – with Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie taking two acting nominations each in the already-small categories? It seems to be off the table.

According to sources who spoke with the publication, ‘on Tuesday, the organisation reached out again to see if Erivo would open the show with a musical performance. Her team declined, given that Erivo, an awards frontrunner in the best actress category for Harriet wasn’t nominated for her acting’.

So far, with the Oscar nominations still to go, Cynthia has been nominated for both a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance in the biopic.

However this week she joined a list of people of colour who weren’t nominated.

Film fans have noted that Awkwafina – who became the first Asian person to win best actress at the Golden Globes for her role in The Farewell – was snubbed, as well as awards season favourites including Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) and critically acclaimed Lupita Nyong’o for Us.

Film critic Guy Lodge also pointed out that Marianne Jean Baptiste and Ruthxjiah Bellenea – who won best supporting actress for The Last Tree at the British Independent Film Awards – were left out of proceedings.

In the leading actor category, Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) will fight it out.

Supporting actor sees Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, both for The Irishman, nominated.

Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renee Zellwegger (Judy) are up for leading actress – while on the supporting side, Scarlett is up again for Jojo Rabbit, Florence Pugh is up for Little Women, Laura Dern is nominated for Marriage Story, and Margot Robbie is nominated twice, for Bombshell and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

In response to the nominations, #BAFTAsSoWhite began trending, with boss Amanda Berry OBE yesterday addressing the furore on Radio 4.

When she was asked if the 2020 nominations included ‘more diverse’ list, she replied: ‘If I’m being totally honest, no, I’m very disappointed.’

She added: ‘I’m going to totally agree with you because that’s how I felt when I first saw the list and this isn’t being disrespectful to anyone who has been nominated because it’s an incredibly strong list this year.

‘If you look at the director category, where I hoped we would see at least one female director, that is an incredibly strong list when you have people like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino and Sam Mendes, who have got multiple nominations in the past.’

According to the Baftas website, ‘the winners and nominees in the majority of categories are voted for by 6,500 Bafta members, who are comprised of industry professionals and creatives around the world. Members vote to decide the nominations from hundreds of films in round one, then vote for the winner in round two’.

A statement provided to Metro.co.uk by Baftas read: ‘The lack of diversity in today’s nominations is hugely disappointing.

‘Our year-round activity has many strands that focus on diversity but it is clear there is much more to be done. We will continue to focus our efforts to affect real change and support, and encourage, the film industry.’

Metro.co.uk contacted Bafta and Cynthia’s reps for comment.





