Cynthia Bailey’s Thoughts Go To The Great Times She Spent In Greece – See Her Amazing Photos

Cynthia Bailey recalls the amazing times when she was in Greece, and she made sure to post some gorgeous pics on her social media account. Check out her post on IG below.

‘Greece is one of the oldest wine-producing regions in the world. I had such an amazing time visiting one of the oldest wineries in Athens. Learned so much about the history & culture of wine, and how it is made. I truly enjoyed touring the grounds, stomping grapes, tasting some of the most popular Grecian wines, and learning more about the business of wine overall. Always grateful for the opportunity to broaden my horizons, inspire, and further educate myself. Please visit & follow @thebaileywinecellar @porsha4real📸 #thebaileywinecellar #wineatlanta,’ Cynthia captioned her post.

A follower talked about RHOA: ‘Really disappointing how you continually give Kenya passes for her behavior but other people do not get the pass and are labeled as toxic.’

Someone said: ‘I hated what Kenya did. She was definitely being shady!!!’ and one other follower posted this: ‘Yeah because with friends like Kenya who needs enemies 🤷🏾‍♀️’

A follower posted this: ‘I give you credit with Bailey wine cellar at least you’re learning, and we are never to old to learn.’

A fan brought up Kenya Moore: ‘Why does Kenya get a pass on everything. rolling window on your face a few years back, trying to ruin surprise engagement, testing you intelligence of wine she only thinks of Kenya…..Neen.’

Someone said: ‘Girl don’t let Kenya phase you. Keep your side-eye. You’re going to need it. With friends like that who needs enemies. When people show you what they think about you, believe them.’

Other than this, Cynthia talked to her fans about opportunities during the past few days.

She told them that instead of waiting for them, she prefers creating new opportunities herself, and her fans loved this message.



