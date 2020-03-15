Cynthia Bailey’s Fans Try To Find A Meaning In This Global Crisis That We’re Going Through

Cynthia Bailey keeps posting uplifting messages and advice for her fans in order to try to comfort them. They are also trying to find meaning in everything that’s happening around the world.

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting a lot of people healthwise, and it will also shake the world’s economies to that core.

Here’s Cynthia’s post below.

Someone commented: ‘prayers up God has a plan he reminded us to love our families more and remember that no one is promised tomorrow with Kobe 💜💛 now we are tested with this.. I have faith not fear for you xoP 🛐’

A commenter said: ‘Leaning your face on the chair is a no no,’ and someone else posted this: ‘Oh lawd. People. Where are you flying to that’s so important right now????’

One other follower posted: ‘Yesssssss, I finally got my hands on your Peach Bellini. I’m hyped 💃🏽💃🏽 I guess your trip to the south (Miami) prompted the placement of it in our stores. Been looking for it for months. Thank you.’

A follower wrote: ‘So beautiful 🥰 & glad you’re not putting all those toxins in your face. You look fabulous 🙌💯’

Someone else posted this: ‘I loooove your ring! Can I ask where it is from! It’s gorgeous!’ and another follower said: ‘I hope you are much happier now…i am happy for you..me next..stay blessed.’

One follower said: ‘Pray it through and pay attention to the signs that God is giving you ❤️’ and a fan posted this: ‘Love you, beautiful Cynthia. You are gorgeous on the outside and sweet as can be on the inside. 🌺’

Another commenter posted: ‘You are so pretty @cynthiabailey10 ❤my fave housewife I don’t ever say that bout another woman, but it’s all true.’

Anyway, Cynthia’s fans appreciate the fact that she keeps communicating with them and that she tries to comfort people during these times.



Post Views:

0





