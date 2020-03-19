Cynthia Bailey Takes A Walk With Mike Hill And Addresses Fans During This Stressful Crisis – See The Video

Cynthia Bailey is together with Mike Hill, and they’re taking a walk outside just to get a little exercise. She said that they are having a power walk during such a beautiful day outside.

She also told her followers that all this would pass, and Mike says that there’s nothing we can do since this is God’s will.

Check out the video that she shared on her social media account.

‘STAY CONNECTED, ACTIVE & SAFE😷🙏🏽😘 Mike & I always try to do date night at least once a week & due to the #coronavirus pandemic and social distancing our new date night looks like this!!! Can’t remember the last time we took a walk together. Wait! I don’t think we have ever taken a walk together. @itsmikehill & I went for a walk in the neighborhood this morning to get out of the house & exercise our bodies and mind. Felt good to just talk, hold hands & get some fresh air. Highly recommend❤️#coronavirus #coronacation #CHill,’ she captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘It is airborne, where are your masks?’ and a follower posted this: ‘airborne meaning if you’re in close proximity to people who are positive and sneezing and coughing, transmitting it into the air.’

Someone else said: ‘no dear that’s droplet six feet apart airborne stays for hours long after the infected person is gone.’

A commenter said: ‘I honestly think they are not sure or they are not telling us due to lack of resources. I am also a Registered Nurse. I work for the Department of Health and Environmental Control and a local nursing home. I saw the clip from Red Table talk. Truth be truth there isn’t enough negative pressure room. I wonder if the building just built in China is completely negative pressure!! 🤔’

One other commenter said: ‘girl idk I’m pissed and I dont know how to feel about this I have so many mixed feelings I just want everyone to be safe. I would hate to give this to someone immunocompromised or an elderly person. Listening to stories in Italy has me like ugh.’

Stay safe, everyone!



