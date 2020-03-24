cynthia-bailey-shows-a-lot-of-skin-in-this-photo-from-a-recent-campaign

Cynthia Bailey recently shared a photo on her social media account in which she’s showing off a lot of skin while advertising in a campaign from three months ago. Cynthia has been staying at home these days, and she’s been sharing all kinds of throwback pics with her fans on social media.

Check out the photo that she recently posted.

‘I love this pic even though I wasn’t really ready lol. That’s @gailhudson (such a sweetheart) getting me ready for my latest @seagramsescapes #peachbellini campaign 3 months ago. Of course, now, most of my Seagrams women’s empowerment tours have been canceled & will be rescheduled when this is over. Just thinking about how many women I hugged, shook hands with, laughed with, and high fived in the spirit of love, entrepreneurship & sisterhood,’ Cynthia began her post.

She continued and wrote: ‘Wow, how things have changed in just weeks.! Now, I can’t be in the same room with more than 10 of them at a time, and the days of hugging seem to be a thing of the past. Got to to admit that I am a hugger & I miss really miss hugging folks. It’s good for the soul. We took so much for granted before the coronavirus outbreak & quarantine. It’s the simple things in life like basic human contact & human connection that I miss the most. When this is over God willing, I will take nothing in my life for granted, or complain about anything. That’s a promise. I wasn’t planning to go deep, but I have lots of time to think & reflect on the good ol’ days. I miss them. Can anybody else relate? Stay healthy, positive, productive, and at home. Feeling super blessed to be with my family during this time.



Love you guys❤️’

One follower said: ‘I want to thank you for being a beautiful person period also you are my favorite Atlanta housewives when I am watching the show I’m pulling for you to win every time and your biggest cheerleader.’

Someone else said: ‘Praying for our mental health during this crisis. I’m beginning to feel overwhelmed with it all.’

A commenter posted this: ‘This is a nightmare and in order to get out of it a winner, I believe one needs to fight with the beauty on the inside. Kindness, acceptance, love, compassion, forgiveness. Such beautiful human traits which get lost amidst the drama of our lives. We will get through this. This can’t be the end.’

Other than this, Cynthia is also staying at home these days, and she recently announced that she did a nice gesture for Mike Hill these days.



