cynthia-bailey-reveals-to-her-fans-what-she-would-tell-her-younger-self

Cynthia Bailey just revealed to her fans what she would tell her younger self these days. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account.

‘What would I tell my younger self today? trust in the Lord. believe in yourself. be fearless. laugh hard. love yourself. be strong. be vulnerable. inspire others. be kind to others. work diligently. do not be afraid to live your life. run not walk toward your purpose. prepare yourself for an amazing journey. enjoy the ride. life is too short👑



#tbt #lilcynt #lifeistooshort,’ Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone exclaimed: ‘Wow you can really see Noelle in this photo of you,’ and a follower said: ‘This looks nothing like you now. No shade you then and now are beautiful.’

One follower said: ‘Thought this was Noelle then I realized that photos of her at that age would have a different background and pic quality,’

Someone else wrote: ‘Oh my goodness so adorable !!! Your daughter looks like you!’ and one other follower said: ‘You seemed to have kept to that program. You are great. Be happy.’

A commenter posted this: ‘You were beautiful then!!!! You are beautiful now!!! Not everybody can post their younger pic, because it looks nothing like them now!!!😳’

Someone else posted: ‘Girl @cynthiabailey10 y u going back 2 ur younger self, u already made it! If anything going back to ur younger self should “thank u for not letting anyone keep u from being u, and achieving more n then some” ur younger self already believe in GOD.’

Other than this, Cynthia recently shared a video in which she was taking a walk outside with Mike just to get a little exercise. She also made sure to offer some advice to her followers.

She also told her followers that all this would pass, and Mike says that there’s nothing we can do since this is God’s will.



