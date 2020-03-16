Cynthia Bailey Recalls The Time In Greece With The RHOA Ladies

Cynthia Bailey posted a photo on her social media account from when she and the other RHOA ladies were in Greece. They all looked great and happy in the photo, as you will see below.

Lots of Kenya Moore haters hopped in the comments and had something to say about Marc Daly’s baby mama.

Someone said: ‘I don’t get the constant passes and excuses for Kenya. Why? She is truly NOT a friend! With friends like that who needs enemies? Good grief! Enough!!!’

Another follower posted this: ‘I think because everyone pities her. Hurt people hurt people. She has bigger issues; hence why Cyn pities her.’

A fan of Cynthia’s said: ‘Kenya is not a real friend. I get it, throw a little shade for fun that’s what girlfriends do, BUT BEHIND DOORS not play you in front cameras where millions of ppl can talk shit on u because of ur so call friend!’

One other follower posted this: ‘You look great as always but open your eyes with Kenya. She is not your friend and probably not a good friend to anyone.’

A fan said: ‘Kenya is not your friend. With friends like that who needs enemies.’

Someone else posted this: ‘Why were you girls wearing open-toed shoes while smashing plates to the ground? I almost had a heart attack 😩’ and another commenter wrote: ‘Y’all were eating on Lamb, It might have been those cats that was surrounding the table 😂’

Another follower posted this: ‘I don’t understand why Cynthia can’t see the mess that comes from Kenya!! I don’t care what she’s going through it should make her humble not evil. I’m sorry I don’t need a friend that bad! She has tried Cynthia more than twice smdh. Cynthia, you don’t need her u have ur man.’

A commenter said: ‘Cynthia some people are jealous of you that’s why they keep throwing shade keep shining. 💫’

Earlier today, Cynthia talked to her fans about opportunities. She tells them that instead of waiting for them, she prefers creating new opportunities herself.



