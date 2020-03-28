cynthia-bailey-is-interviewed-by-her-daughter,-noelle-robinson-in-the-backyard

Cynthia Bailey is interviewed by her gorgeous daughter in their backyard. Below, you can check out some teasing videos of the result.

‘My daughter @noellerobinson interviewed me in the backyard the other day for her YouTube channel. She has been trying to do it for a while, but before the quarantine I was always traveling for work & too busy😍! We finally made it happen. It was very interesting. Check it out! 🤍🤍🤍 the link is in my bio 👀’ Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I loveeeee this!!!! I just love @noellerobinson spirit!!! Like mother like daughter!!! She could have her own show!!!!!’

Another follower posted this: ‘That’s good Noelle has to start her own business and build her brand she pretty has the model look and will attract a huge crowd …finally I’m a fan.’

One other follower said: ‘I’m going to be a mother like you one day…forever young, cool, understanding, loving, sweet and so beautiful.’

Someone else also gushed over the two ladies’ relationship: ‘You ladies have a relationship that I hope to have one day with my daughter 😍 Cynthia, you are an amazing role model for both your daughter and to other women keep safe and well, from the UK 💞’

One follower said: ‘Love this and you two, remind me of my son and I, Noelle is good at these videos! #teamus.’

Check out the whole video that’s been posted on YouTube.

Someone commented: ‘Good blog Noel is a great mix of both her parents. I don’t understand it looks cold out Cynthia you have a jacket and Noel a tank top 🤷’

Another follower said: ‘You both are absolutely adorable! What an awesome mommy you have. I love watching your videos! Keep up the good work.’

Lots of YouTube users praised the two ladies and their friendship.



