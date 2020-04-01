Cynthia Bailey Has A Message For Kenya Moore – See The Video

Apr 1, 2020

Cynthia Bailey shared a video from her backyard on social media, and she’s telling fans that she is taking a break to meditate. She also had a message for Kenya Moore, as you will see in the caption of her post.

‘taking a minute to eat, think, & meditate👋🏽 and my wine is not overpowering my pasta FYI @thekenyamoore🤣🍷😜😎 #stay home #stayhealthy #staypositive #yardgirl #backyardcafe #quarantine #funshade #thistooshallpass #stayhomewithbravo,’ Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Now are you afraid that the Merlot will overpower the noodle sauce or no?’ and a fan gushed over Cynthia’s friendship with Kenya Moore: ‘I love you and Kenya. You get each other.’

Another follower was on the exact same page and said: ‘I really love them too, despite what others say. Cynthia is a very cool & warm person. Her personality matches just about anyone.’

One other commenter wrote: ‘Looking good and sunny. It’s dreary here in N.Y. I would love to come by your wine store one of those days. Let’s hope I make it out alive. 😅’

Somoene else posted this: ‘Enjoy this time to relax!!!! Ps—-Wine selection is just right…..Love it!!!! #funshade,’ and a fan said: ‘having a picnic with pasta and wine sounds amazing right now.’

Another follower wrote: ‘You must be soo bored !! Go read a book @cynthiabailey10 everything doesn’t have to be recorded!’

In other news, just the other day, Cynthia made her fans happy when she posted a video featuring her closet reveal on her social media account. Check out the exciting clip below.

‘Closet Reveal🤍The🚪 is finally open! You guys probably remember what a hot mess my junk room was lol. Well, it’s not completely the way I want it yet, but I absolutely love it for now. ✅ it out😘 Thanks @thekenyamoore for all your advice.’

Fans are praising the friendship between Kenya and Cynthia.


