Cynthia Bailey Did This For Mike Hill Amidst The Coronavirus Pandemic – See Her Video

Cynthia Bailey shared a video on her social media account in which she’s out taking a walk with Mike Hill. She told her fans that since mike needed a haircut, she will give it to him, considering that the barber shop is closed these days.

Some fans were worried to see these two outside, but others said that since they are alone, it’s okay to take a walk.

Other than this, Cynthia just got an unexpected visit to her lake house. You should see a video she shared to see who came to visit the crib.

Check out the video that Cynthia shared on her social media account below.

‘Mike needs a hair cut, I offered my services🤔🪒 🔪 Mike asked me out on a date to go for a walk to get some fresh air. I offered to cut his hair for him since the barber shop is closed. He is on the fence for some reason🤷🏽‍♀️ This time next week he will be begging me to cut it🤣 btw- did a quick lil’ face beat today so I could feel like I was going somewhere😂@itsmikehill #CHill #quarantine,’ Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone praised her beauty and said: ‘Sis, you are so pretty you don’t even look real. He’s walking with a doll baby.’

Another follower posted this: ‘Lawd who was dragging their feet like that??? was that you Auntie Cynt??? but you are such a natural beauty and Mike is so handsome. You two make a nice couple!’

A commenter said: ‘I want to see you happy Cynthia. I’ve followed since the beginning. I have even experienced fibroid surgery. Not trying to have an opinion about your relationship. I know relationships are hard work. But follow your instincts.. We women all have them.’

One other commenter said: ‘Bruh, go ahead and let her cut you. At the end of the day y’all only have yourselves to look out for each other @itsmikehill.’

Someone else posted: ‘Mike is hood. I’ve decided this after this video. Y’all are cute! Stay safe! Yes.’

Fans sent their best wishes to the couple.



