cynthia-bailey-dances-in-her-kitchen,-flaunting-a-natural-makeup-free-look

Cynthia Bailey shared a video in which she’s walking around and dancing in her kitchen, just like she’ll be doing when all this is over. People have to remain at home as much as possible these days, as a lot of experts explained that social distancing is the best choice for now.

‘walking out like this when the quarantine is over😜@jtavar_ @dahextensions,’ Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone wrote: ‘Is it just me or do you think her ass and hip have grown during this quarantine,’ and another follower said: ‘Cynthia, you should do a TikTok on how to pose in photos!!! people would LOVE that.’

One other commenter posted this: ‘You must be loving the hair cuz you sho is whipping it,’ and someone else said: ‘Is it just me or do you think her ass and hip have grown during this quarantine.🖤’

Someone else said: ‘Where is Beyoncé during this quarantine? Not a word of encouraging the people nor nothing.’

Cynthia also posted another message for her fans and followers, which is basically a conversation between Satan and Jesus. You can check it out below.

A follower posted: ‘Cynthia, this is the most beautiful and sensible thing I have read since corona started!! And I do believe that its exactly what is happening.’

One commenter wrote: ‘Maybe just maybe in this miracle called Earth what we are experiencing has been sent by God? The air is cleaner, the water is purer, the smog has lifted, and animals live in less fear. We didn’t listen with wildfires, hurricanes or earthquakes maybe a pandemic will make us listen. Wake up world and understand that the Lord you pray to for good is all able to send a plague! Not all of the planet earth is suffering just the humans who inhabit this glorious place. A time I hope for a worldwide reset on what really matters, our health, and the health of our planet. Peace and healing to all.’

Other than this, Cynthia recently shared a photo on her social media account in which she’s showing off a lot of skin while advertising in a campaign from three months ago.



Post Views:

2





