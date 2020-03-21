Cynthia Bailey Addresses Andy Cohen’s Coronavirus Diagnosis – She And Other RHOA Ladies Who Were Guests On His Show Are In Danger

As you probably learned by now, Andy Cohen has been eventually diagnosed with the new coronavirus. RHOA fans are freaking out, and they are wishing him all the best, hoping that he will get better soon.

He made the announcement on his social media account, leaving everyone in a panic.

Now, Cynthia Bailey has a few words to say about this whole stressful situation. The Shade Room talked to Cynthia, and you can learn more details about the whole situation below.

As you know, Cynthia was one of the housewives who was a guest on Andy’s show during the past two weeks.

Coronavirus is really contagious and she provided TSR with an exclusive statement regarding her own health and the one of the other ladies on the show.

‘I sent Andy a text after I found out wishing him a speedy recovery. I saw him almost 2 weeks ago. I feel fine and have not had any symptoms of the virus. As far as I know the other ladies are good.’

TSR also made sure to send their prayers to Andy and everyone else.

Someone said: ‘She needs to get tested. I’m sure she doesn’t have it but still.’

Another follower posted this: ‘Ok he’s home with the flu. Did a dr stop by? No. Did they prescribe anything?! No! Smh y’all are trippin actin all alarmed. If you are healthy, symptoms are mild, recovery 24 hrs. But it’s the FLU! Avoid people with the flu. Easy enough. This lockdowns and social distancing etc… is an overreaction!’

A commenter said: ‘that’s why the remedy is the same as the flu. Rest. Hydrate. Etc… no cure needed for the flu outside of self-care. It’s when you don’t manage the flu, and it turns into a greater infection, pneumonia, respiratory disease, etc.’

One other follower wrote: ‘yes, but just because it won’t be serious for a young person, you can still pass it on to an already sick and/or elderly person and kill someone. THAT’S why ppl need to stay home.’



