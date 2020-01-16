cyberpunk-2077-delayed-until-september-but-already-‘complete-and-playable’

CD Projekt’s follow-up to The Witcher 3 has been the latest big name game to suffer a major delay, even though it’s functionally complete.

You remember how this spring was going to end up as one of the best ever periods for big name video game releases? Well… about that.

Cyberpunk 2077 has become the third big name game this week to be delayed, following Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s five-week postponement until 10 April and the much longer delay of Marvel’s Avengers until 4 September.

The original release date for Cyberpunk 2077 was 16 April but now it won’t be out until 17 September, just less than a fortnight after the Avengers game.

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

As usual in this sort of situation, the explanation given is vague and doesn’t amount to anything beyond the usual talk of wanting more time to polish the game.

Although last year CD Projekt was very vocal about not putting its developers through a ‘crunch’ period of excessive overtime to get the game finished, as has happened with previous titles, so it’s good to see them keep to that.

Whether the delay of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, to just a week before Cyberpunk 2077, influenced the decision will probably never be known, but it does mean Cyberpunk will now be coming out just a couple of months before the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Previously, many had assumed the game would be remastered for the new consoles as soon as possible, perhaps even this year, but CD Projekt ruled that out last year and it’s now even less likely that they’ll change their mind.

The tweet above has it all, but here’s the complete text of the announcement:

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today.

Cyberpunk 2077 won’t make the April release window and we’re moving the launch date to 17 September, 2020.

We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done. Night City is massive – full of stories, content and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.

Expect more regular updates on progress as we get closer to the new release date.

We’re really looking forward to seeing you in Night City, thank you for your ongoing support!

