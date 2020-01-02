curtis-pritchard-won’t-watch-winter-love-island-after-struggling-to-find-time-to-see-girlfriend-maura-higgins

Curtis Pritchard admitted he won’t be watching the winter series of Love Island.

The star, who rose to fame on the show, barely has time to see his girlfriend Maura Higgins let alone watch the new series.

The 23-year-old told the PA news agency: ‘I don’t know if I’m going to watch it, not because I don’t want to but my time has been very limited recently so whenever I can relax it’s really with Maura and my mum and my dad and my friends, I don’t watch too much TV anymore.’

How is he going to miss Laura Whitmore as the brand new host in a brand new country?

Maura and Curtis rarely have time to see each other due to busy schedules, with Maura joining Dancing On Ice and Curtis has been boxing for the new show The Boxer & The Ballroom Dancer.

‘We have been all over the place right now, she will either try and come to me or I will try and come to her because she’s in Dancing On Ice and I’ve been boxing, so we are just scattered everywhere,’ Curtis continued.

‘We are not struggling with the relationship or anything like that, we are in a great place, but time management is a crucial thing.’

Although his beau was a novice ice skater, Curtis admitted she’s only had a few bruises and scrapes on her knees.

On Sunday 22 December, Curtis supported Maura during the special Dancing On Ice Christmas show.

While watching from the sidelines, the ITV2 seemed surprised that Maura had talent on ice.

‘Eh, that ain’t bad,’ Curtis said.

Maura replied: ‘What would you know about it? He thinks he knows more than me.’

Clearly used to barking orders as a professional dancer, Curtis then shouted: ‘Stop talking.’

Yikes, it’s a good thing Curtis isn’t actually her trainer or she might snap before the show even starts.

Dancing On Ice debuts on 5 January at 6pm on ITV.





