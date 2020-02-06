curtis-jones:-confidence-is-key-to-liverpool-first-team-hopes

Neil Critchley put it best earlier this week when he said of Curtis Jones: “Self-belief is probably not one of his weaknesses.”

And the Liverpool youngster showed exactly what his manager meant as he captained a team of kids to FA Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday evening.

Jones’ desire to take on responsibility was a clear feature of yet another impressive display that helped his side secure a fifth-round visit to Chelsea.

According to the Scouse midfielder, there is no other way to play when trying to break through at one of the biggest clubs in world football.

He said: “I think for any young player that is coming into a team like this where there are players who are the best in the world – we have a whole team full of unbelievable characters and unbelievable footballers and they are all unbelievably talented.

“You have to go out there confident and stand up and show what you are capable of doing and that’s what I try to do every game, like everyone says.

“I just enjoy every opportunity I get whether it is for the U19s, in the Champions League, for Critch in the U23s, or for Jurgen in the first team – I go out there and try to enjoy myself and show what I am capable of doing.

“The boys and myself went out there and showed that and we are absolutely buzzing to get a win.”

Jones and co were aided by words of encouragement from their senior counterparts, who were absent as they enjoy a mid-season break from action.

The 19-year-old explained: “The players the whole week have been sending messages, wishing us luck and texting us individually to tell us what we need to do in our game and how to impress and help the team.

“The stuff they were saying will benefit individuals going forward in the future.

“There are no words to explain how great the boys did. The staff the whole week were unbelievable and that showed [in] how the boys went out there showing character, belief and showing exactly what the first-team staff are looking for in players coming through.”

With no first team stars available, Jones was chosen to wear the captain’s armband for the first time in his fledgling career.

The Liverpool native became the youngest player ever to earn skipper the senior side, an honour that he described as the realisation of a lifelong dream.

“I never thought I’d get the opportunity so early to be the captain of the team,” he continued.

“It’s a dream come true and it has always been a dream since I was a kid and I think that goes for any local lad at the academy now, any player at the academy and even in the first team now.

“To captain this great team in front of unbelievable fans and to do it at such a young age is a huge honour and one which will stick with me the rest of my life regardless.”