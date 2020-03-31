‘cursed’-ufc-blockbuster-in-heavy-doubt

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is unable to leave Russia due to travel restrictions, seemingly dooming his superfight against Tony Ferguson once again.

Nurmagomedov was meant to fight Ferguson on April 18, but the bout is now severely in doubt after the Russian left the US last week to be with his wife and young family.

Both fighters at the weigh-in. (Getty)

The Dagestani left the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California a little over a week ago to continue to prepare for his lightweight championship defence.

That sparked rumours the bout could possibly take place in Russia with the UFC struggled to find a venue after the pandemic forced the closure of Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. But now it seems the event could go ahead without the Russian.

The fight has been labelled ‘cursed’. (Getty)

“Currently, I am in Dagestan and I am training and preparing every day, although I don’t know what am I preparing for, because after we came to Russia we also learned that the borders are going to be locked. Same like in the States, same like in Europe, Emirates – everywhere. The whole world is in quarantine right now,” Khabib said on Instagram.

“So now I am hearing that they are looking to organize it with or without me. OK, go ahead.

“Everyone should follow the laws. I am not against it. I know that fighters need to feed their families and pay their bills. I know how hard it is for the fighter. Unless they fight, they aren’t getting any money.

“I am even hearing that they are looking for an opponent for Tony, because he is in the States and I am here in Russia. But I am here not on my own will.”

Reports now suggest the UFC is now looking to match Ferguson with another fighter, possibly Justin Gaethje to take Khabib’s place if he can’t fight.

Other fighters have also thrown their hat in the ring, with the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman and Dustin Poirer all making themselves available.

Ferguson reacted to the news on social media, calling Nurmagomedov “still his b—-“.

“April 18 is getting close Khabib and you’re hiding in Russia. Travel bans will not prevent me from whoopin’ that ass. Don’t use it as an excuse to back out. You have been sent many locations, send us one. Still my b.”

UFC boss Dana White refused to reveal where the fight would take place last week despite confirming it would “99.9” percent go ahead.

The UAE seems to be the only place around the globe that might be willing to take the fight on which will be done safely with no fans and a skeleton production crew in the building.

MMA fans have been salivating for Khabib and Tony to face off for years, with the blockbuster bout looking to be called off for a fifth time. UFC great Daniel Cormier said the fight was officially cursed.

“I mean, this fight is so cursed. Never seen a fight so cursed in my life, that I don’t think they’ll ever fight,” he said on ESPN.

Their first fight was supposed to take place in 2015 but Khabib pulled out with a rib injury. Ferguson then had a lung problem in 2016 before Khabib missed a weight cut in 2017.

The pair were then set to fight for the lightweight championship in April 2018 but Ferguson suffered a freak accident six days before, tearing his knee ligament after tripping over a cable.