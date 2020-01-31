Cure Violence program could roll out more slowly than anticipated

Larry Alexander, at left, talks to 414LIFE worker Bernard “Bud” Carpenter on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Alexander told Carpenter that his car window was shot out several months ago and he could here shooting nightly in his neighborhood. Carpenter and other members of 414LIFE were canvassing the neighborhood and handing out literature about their organization. They were asking residents to call them if they knew of conflicts that could possibly escalate into violence. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

414LIFE workers Chris Conley, at left, and Bernard “Bud” Carpenter, at right, shake hands with resident Jimmy Harris on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Conley, Carpenter and other members of 414LIFE were canvassing the neighborhood and handing out literature about their organization. They were asking residents to call them if they knew of conflicts that could possibly escalate into violence. Harris told the two men about a police brutality case he has pending in the courts. He believes the problems his neighborhood is experiencing are because of the bar/lounge at the end of the block. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

414 Life worker Bernard “Bud” Carpenter talks with Toyon, 6, on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Carpenter and other members of 414LIFE were canvassing the neighborhood and handing out literature about their organization. They were asking residents to call them if they knew of conflicts that could possibly escalate into violence. Carpenter told Toyon that he should start thinking now about a career job he would really like to have when he grows up. “I want to check in with you to see how you are doing,” said Carpenter. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — The city’s much-anticipated anti-crime program called Cure Violence may get a slower start than city officials initially projected, mostly, they say, because they want it to succeed.The city’s Department of Public Health will oversee the program. Director Fredrick Echols said Cure Violence will start its work within “the first half of the year” but declined to be more specific. He said he didn’t want to set the program up to fail with too quick a launch. City officials said last year that the program would begin this spring.Officials also said at the time that they hoped to open program centers in three neighborhoods burdened by violence. The city now anticipates launching one pilot center in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood and evaluating its performance before opening another.After a bloody 2019 in which St. Louis nearly crested 200 homicides, including at least a dozen child victims, some city officials became staunch proponents of adopting a program to quell violence, allocating $7 million toward that goal. Echols said his department will also seek grant funding.“We want to make sure … that our efforts are sound and purposeful, and we also want to make sure that they’re sustainable,” Echols said. “The city has a history of implementing programs, and when the money runs out, the resources are gone, and the community is left in far worse shape than they were in the beginning. We’re not about that. We’re being very purposeful in that the agencies that are hired to do the work are able to sustain the work beyond just city funding.”Cure Violence is a Chicago-based nonprofit that promotes its program nationwide. The program helps local governments hire and train residents of neighborhoods most affected by crime to become “violence interrupters,” who work to deescalate conflicts that could lead to violence. The Cure Violence method is used in Kansas City, Milwaukee, Baltimore and other cities across the country, and globally.Echols said his department is determined to begin the program carefully, with an eye on data, and with a steering committee of stakeholders who understand the history and factors that go into St. Louis’ violence problem.“The amount of weight that has been put on the Cure Violence program has created this unrealistic perception that Cure Violence cures violence, and it doesn’t,” Echols said. “In order to cure violence, we actually need a comprehensive, community-centered approach for the city of St. Louis that’s specific to the issues that the community is facing.”The city won’t directly run the Cure Violence program. An organization that the city has yet to choose will contract with Cure Violence and manage the program locally, with guidance from the Cure Violence organization in Chicago. Officials said they are close to deciding which organization will take on the responsibility.While Echols is reticent to commit to starting the program in spring, a spokesman for the mayor’s office, Jacob Long, said the program is on track to begin in March or April. Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said he’s concerned that “we won’t see anyone until early summer.”“We can’t go another summer without Cure Violence in place,” Reed said in a text message on Thursday. “It’s unfortunate the implementation of this program isn’t taking as high of a priority.”There are more details to be worked out. For example, Echols said, the city has not decided what measures will be used to determine the effectiveness of a Cure Violence center.“When we think about success for violence prevention, ultimately you want to have a reduction in the number of violent acts occurring in a particular neighborhood,” he said. “That would of course be one measure, but we also have to look at the number of individuals who have been linked to resources.”City officials also don’t know how many “violence interrupters,” outreach workers and other employees will be hired. Mayor Lyda Krewson told a reporter in November that a program center might employ “10 or 12” interrupters each. Echols said the city is now looking at New York City’s way of doing things — just two interrupters per center, plus two outreach workers and a program director at each.“We don’t want to roll it out irresponsibly,” Long said. “We’d be equally criticized if it all fell apart because we rolled it out too fast.”

Summer campers at Better Family Life attended a ‘Young Lives Matter’ rally at on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in response to the recent rash of sho…