cuphead,-assassin’s-creed,-and-rabbids-coming-to-super-smash-bros.-ultimate

A host of new third party Mii Fighter costumes are being added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, including Mega Man X and EXE.

To the surprise of everyone, the new DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was not a third party character but Byleth from Nintendo’s own Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

There’s every reason to expect that the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will include plenty of third party characters (i.e. those that don’t belong to Nintendo) but already being added on 29 January are a bunch of new Mii Fighter costumes.

The most exciting, arguably, is the one for Cuphead, which is not only very unexpected in terms of the character but also comes with its own exclusive music track (Floral Fury from the Cagney Carnation boss fight).

On top of that is Altaïr from the first Assassin’s Creed game, who works as a Mii Swordfighter. Plus, there’s a Rabbids hat, which is also from a Ubisoft game.

Capcom are behind two of the other additions, with X from Mega Man X and MegaMan.EXE from Mega Man: Battle Network – both of which are Mii Gunners.

The Mii Fighter Costumes are not covered by either Fighter Pass but are instead sold separately for 70p each.

These new ones will be released on Wednesday, 29 January but there’s a whole range of other costumes already available that cover third party games ranging from Undertale to Goemon.

Although the Mii Fighters have customisable moves selected from a finite pool it is possible to give them attacks that much up quite closely to most characters, which helps make up for things if your favourite didn’t get picked as part of the Fighters Pass.

