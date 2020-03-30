cup-winner-flags-all-australian-melbourne-cup

Six-time Melbourne Cup-winning owner Lloyd Williams believes there’s a possibility the event this year could be an all-Australian format as the coronavirus pandemic puts international planning in doubt.

Williams told the Age he believes Racing Victoria should think about cutting prize money from the Melbourne Cup for what will be “a different race this time.”

“Racing, like football, will need to revise its budget,” Williams said.

However, Victoria Racing chief Neil Wilson insisted it’s simply too early to speculate on what the COVID-19 outbreak will mean for the Melbourne Cup, believing the event will take place “in some shape” in November.

Lexus Melbourne Cup (Getty)

But if international horses are unable to find a way over to Australia for the event, Williams admits he’s concerned over the competitiveness of the race due to the depth down under.

“Local horses, there are three or four local horses who would be competitive with overseas horses, but (there’s) not a lot of depth locally,” Williams added.

“There are three or four horses at least overseas (that are) already planning for the Melbourne Cup. It’s been an 18-month plan. And at the (current) time, there will be 10-14 coming down if allowed.”

Australian bred Vow And Declare won the race last year, but the top four was rounded out with three international horses taking the next three spots over the line.

Coronavirus: Horse racing temporarily suspended

In Victoria and NSW, racing is currently continuing without any crowds but it’s a different case in Europe with a total lockdown of the sport.

Godolphin Australia managing director Vin Cox believes it would be hard for international horses to be considered contenders if the lockdown continues in Europe.

“While the Melbourne Cup carnival is some way off, racing in Europe has to get going from its current state of lock down in Britain,” Cox said.

“Once racing gets going, form and performance gets established then horses would be identified as Australian Spring racing propositions, whether owned by Godolphin or otherwise.

“Godolphin has competed in the Melbourne spring racing carnival for the best part of 30 years continuously, certainly Godolphin Australia will have runners. Whether international runners can compete at all, will be a decision for Racing Victoria or a higher authority.”