crystal-palace-xi-vs-sheffield-united:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineup-and-latest-injuries

For the first time in almost two months, Roy Hodgson has selection decisions as Crystal Palace XI prepare to face Sheffield United.

The manager has been heavily restricted by injury crisis over recent months, with more than 10 senior players unavailable at times over the festive period.

However, after a 10-day break thanks to their third-round exit from the FA Cup, Hodgson has recovered a number of starters from injury and can name a far more competitive side.

The Eagles have largely managed to maintain their strong defence during the injury crisis, but Hodgson is hoping the return of the likes of Andros Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt can bring some more attacking threat.

He said: “If you want to win matches you’ve got to first of all make sure that you’re not easy to score against but if you want to win matches, you’ve got to score goals at the other end as well.

“I think with the players that we’ve got in the team now that everyone is coming back to fitness and with the competition that there will be for places I think we have goals in the team as well. But we need to do both.”

January signing Cenk Tosun misses out through a hamstring injury.

Crystal Palace predicted XI (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Milivojevic, McArthur, Kouyate; Townsend, Zaha, Ayew