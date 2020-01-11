crystal-palace-vs-arsenal,-premier-league:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Mikel Arteta was born during the season in which Roy Hodgson took his first managerial job at Bristol City and the two coaches – 35 years apart – compete against each other at Selhurst Park this lunchtime.

Crystal Palace have enjoyed some recent success against Arsenal, taking four points from their last two league visits to the Emirates and holding them to a draw in this fixture last season.

Palace are one place above Arsenal in ninth, but just four points separate fifth and 10th so a positive run of results for Arteta’s team could see them shoot up the table.

Since his appointment as Arsenal’s head coach – if we include the away fixture at Everton Arteta watched from the stands – Arsenal have won two, drawn two and lost one in all competitions.

A modest new manager bounce on first glance, but the results on paper do not fully encapsulate Arsenal’s improved performances, structure and coherence under their new manager.

There have been three clean sheets in those five games, and Arsenal’s rigour and organisation without the ball was impressive against Chelsea and Manchester United at the Emirates.

With Palace likely to sit deep and cede possession, this game will be a different type of test as the spotlight turns on Arsenal’s quality and decision-making in the final third as they attempt likely dominance into goals.

That facet of Arsenal’s play cost Arsenal two points at Bournemouth, with Alexandre Lacazette struggling in front of goal and summer signing Nicolas Pepe in and out of the team.

Pepe’s performance, should he start, is an interesting storyline as he faces Palace winger Wilfried Zaha who Arsenal courted last summer before turning to Pepe.

Luka Milivojevic is suspended for Palace, but Lucas Torreira, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Ainsley-Maitland Niles are likely to return for Arsenal having sat out the FA Cup tie with Leeds.

Full team news on the way shortly.