crystal-palace-target-fedor-chalov-urged-to-reject-selhurst-park-move-and-hold-out-for-champions-league-side

Fedor Chalov would be making a mistake in joining Crystal Palace, according to teammate Nikola Vlasic.

Palace have long admired CSKA Moscow striker and saw an offer of £23million snubbed last summer. The Eagles have maintained their interest in the 21-year-old this season though would face serious competition if they were to revive a move.

Chelsea have kept an eye on the progress of the two-cap Russia international, while Arsenal are thought to have also monitored Chalov.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson is desperate to see the club invest in a striker to lead the line for the long term this coming summer, having only had Cenk Tosun added on loan last month.

However, according to his CKSA teammate, Chalov would be wasted with a move to Selhurst Park and could even rise as high as Real Madrid.

“I don’t think a team from the bottom half of the Premier League would be the right move for him,” Vlasic told Sport24. “He’s a striker, he needs support. He needs to have chances to score goals.

“Palace aren’t an attacking team, so their style won’t suit Fedor.

”I think it’s better for him to stay at CSKA and play for the Champions League, than playing at Palace for avoiding relegation. I think he has the qualities to play the biggest teams in the world like Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid.”

Chalov has scored six goals in all competitions for CSKA Moscow this season with the Russian Premier League getting started once more following a winter break at the end of this month.