crystal-palace-snatch-a-late-equaliser-at-norwich-after-more-var-drama

Norwich were denied two precious points in their survival bid as a VAR-awarded goal from substitute Connor Wickham earned Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

The Canaries looked to be heading towards their first home win in eight games courtesy of Todd Cantwell’s early goal, but the Eagles had the final say four minutes from the end when Wickham converted a Wilfried Zaha cross from close range.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but was correctly allowed a stand after a check, with the draw a fair result after a full-bloodied game that saw both sides give decent accounts of themselves.

The Canaries took just four minutes to get their noses in front as they took the momentum from their spirited display against Tottenham last time out into their first game of 2020.

Emi Buendia’s burst into the box ended with his shot being blocked, but the ball fell kindly for an unmarked Cantwell, who coolly slotted home his sixth goal of the season from close range.

There was a muted celebration, with the youngster looking as though he could have been offside, but a VAR check quickly confirmed that Martin Kelly had been playing him on.