Crystal Palace rising star Kevin Gonzalez compared to Philippe Coutinho

Crystal Palace have a future star on their hands in Kevin Gonzalez, according to his agent who has compared the 17-year-old midfielder to Philippe Coutinho.

Gonzalez is highly regarded at Palace and is being tipped as someone who could follow Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the latest star to come through the academy at Selhurst Park.

Born in England, Gonzalez is eligible to play for both the Three Lions and Colombia because of his heritage.

Gonzalez, who was named Palace academy player of the year in 2017, is yet to sign a professional contract at Palace but the versatile midfielder looks set to commit his long-term future to the club soon.

His agent Joao Santos told Tuttomercatoweb: “The Crystal Palace is focusing on him for the future. He’s a Coutinho guy. I believe he will sign a professional contract with the English club. He is a very talented player with an important future.”

