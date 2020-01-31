Crystal Palace put £4m Nathan Ferguson transfer on hold over fitness issue

Crystal Palace are making a final call on whether to complete a £4million deal for West Brom right-back Nathan Ferguson.

The 19-year-old underwent a medical in south London on Wednesday, but a slight fitness issue was flagged up during the process.

However, given his immense potential, Palace were weighing up whether or not to seal the deal regardless.

“We’ve watched him for a long period of time,” said manager Roy Hodgson. “We see him at his age and size as a really good full-back, able to play on both sides.

“Most particularly he is not lacking in any of the qualities you are looking for in a full-back. He is good on the ball, comfortable going forward and joining in attacks but he is also someone who defends.

“We see in him the potential to become an awful lot better than he is at this time.

“I would like to hope that anyone we bring in will be challenging for a starting spot. In our current situation with a squad that everyone knows is smaller than perhaps we would like it to be there is no point in bringing in people just to swell the numbers.”

After missing out on Jarrod Bowen to West Ham, the Eagles had considered late move for Queens Park Rangers forward Eberechi Eze though a deal is unlikely with Rangers only willing to sell on their terms and Palace’s valuation falling some way below that.

Hull hotshot Jarrod Bowen is set to join West Ham (PA)



Palace had also looking into a move for Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco at Chinese club, Dalian Yifang. However, the 26-year-old appears set for a move back to Atletico Madrid.

Hodgson fears his small squad could suffer another injury crisis this season and has said he will treat returning players like new signings and will have Christian Benteke, Andros Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt available once again.