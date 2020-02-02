crystal-palace-player-ratings:-vicente-guaita-error-unforgivable-as-forwards-fail-to-deliver

A rare mistake from goalkeeper Vicente Guaita proved hugely costly for Crystal Palace as they were defeated 1-0 at home to Sheffield United .

Jack Rosser was at Selhurst Park to run the rule over Roy Hodgson’s side.

Vicente Guaita 4

He’s been fantastic for Palace all season but the Spaniard’s error here was unforgivable, Palace had hardly been troubled until that point.

Joel Ward 6

Hardly troubled at the back – rightfully spared a red card after VAR review – but offered little going forward.

James Tomkins 6

A couple of clumsy challenges in the first half but largely defender well, could have scored at the back post in the second half.

Gary Cahill 6

Continues to look one of the signings of the season. Solid display from the former Chelsea man – nothing anyone in the back four could have done about the goal.

Patrick van Aanholt 7

Encouraging return from injury. Palace finally have a natural left-back and it showed, worked very well with Zaha down their flank.

Luka Milivojevic 6

Offers a lot of stability in the Palace midfield but could have done with being sharper on the ball.

James McArthur 6

Battled well as usual and looked to link up play but just couldn’t find the final ball.

James McCarthy 5

Not at all creative enough for the position he was playing this afternoon, the front three left larglely to their own devices going forward.

Jordan Ayew 6

Works hard to make an impact but simply not as well suited to playing out wide as he is through the middle.

Wilfried Zaha 7

Had the better of George Baldock all afternoon, the United full-back hardly got a look in after an early caution.

Christian Benteke 6

Bright in the build-up following his return from injury but, as usual, chronically lacking confidence in front of goal.

Substitutes

Andros Townsend 5

Introduced with 15 minutes to play, but made little impact on either flank.