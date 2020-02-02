Crystal Palace player ratings: Vicente Guaita error unforgivable as forwards fail to deliver
A rare mistake from goalkeeper Vicente Guaita proved hugely costly for Crystal Palace as they were defeated 1-0 at home to Sheffield United .
Jack Rosser was at Selhurst Park to run the rule over Roy Hodgson’s side.
Vicente Guaita 4
He’s been fantastic for Palace all season but the Spaniard’s error here was unforgivable, Palace had hardly been troubled until that point.
Joel Ward 6
Hardly troubled at the back – rightfully spared a red card after VAR review – but offered little going forward.
James Tomkins 6
A couple of clumsy challenges in the first half but largely defender well, could have scored at the back post in the second half.
Gary Cahill 6
Continues to look one of the signings of the season. Solid display from the former Chelsea man – nothing anyone in the back four could have done about the goal.
Patrick van Aanholt 7
Encouraging return from injury. Palace finally have a natural left-back and it showed, worked very well with Zaha down their flank.
Luka Milivojevic 6
Offers a lot of stability in the Palace midfield but could have done with being sharper on the ball.
James McArthur 6
Battled well as usual and looked to link up play but just couldn’t find the final ball.
James McCarthy 5
Not at all creative enough for the position he was playing this afternoon, the front three left larglely to their own devices going forward.
Jordan Ayew 6
Works hard to make an impact but simply not as well suited to playing out wide as he is through the middle.
Wilfried Zaha 7
Had the better of George Baldock all afternoon, the United full-back hardly got a look in after an early caution.
Christian Benteke 6
Bright in the build-up following his return from injury but, as usual, chronically lacking confidence in front of goal.
Substitutes
Andros Townsend 5
Introduced with 15 minutes to play, but made little impact on either flank.