crystal-palace-player-ratings:-gary-cahill-at-fault-for-two-goals-as-christian-benteke-ends-drought

Crystal Palace’s poor run continued on Saturday as Everton overcame a setback to claim all three points at Goodison Park.

Superb strikes from Bernard and Richarlison, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late settler, cancelled out Christian Benteke’s first goal of the season to send the Toffees into seventh.

Palace, meanwhile, have just two wins from their last 18 games and are quickly finding themselves being dragged into the relegation fight.

Here’s how Malik Ouzia rated every Palace player on show…

Vincent Guaita – 6

Smart early stop from Digne free-kick and then brilliant one-handed save to deny Sigurdsson. No chance for any of the goals.

Joel Ward – 5

Caught under Walcott’s cross, allowing Bernard space to volley home opener, though left exposed by those ahead of him. Subbed as Palace pushed for leveller.

James Tomkins – 6

Composed in possession and dealt with crosses well but beaten by Calvert-Lewin in build up to second goal and forced off injured.

Gary Cahill – 4

At fault for Richarlison goal with passive defending that allowed him to cut inside, then lost the same man at a corner leading to the clincher late on.

Patrick van Aanholt – 5

Defensive job made easier by strange decision to send on Sidibe in place of injured Walcott and hit the post with deflected strike.

James McCarthy – 4

Perhaps limited by booking inside ten minutes but role in team still seems unclear. No surprise when hooked for Meyer.

Luka Milivojevic – 5

Struggled to pick up Richarlison when dropping off the front line and did little to influence game in possession.

James McArthur – 6

Energy drove Palace forward after the break, and linked nicely with van Aanholt when drifting into left channel.

Jordan Ayew – 5

Actually most prominent of the front three early on, but offered little in the way of invention or goal threat, bar setting up one good chance for Zaha.

Wilfried Zaha – 6

Gave ball away needlessly in build up to opening goal during drab first-half showing but made amends with excellent assist for Benteke’s goal.

Christian Benteke – 6

Needed goalkeeping howler to end long goal drought but will not care. Hit post minutes later with ricochet he knew nothing about but wasted glorious chance when denied from inside six yards by Pickford.

Substitutes

Scott Dann: 6 – Replaced injured Tomkins on hour mark and did fine. Good block on Calvert-Lewin.

Max Meyer: 5 – Brought on to add spark but had little impact.

Cheikh Kouyate: N/A