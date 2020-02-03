crystal-palace-news-this-week:-roy-hodgson-will-hope-to-have-andros-townsend-fit-and-firing

After a second consecutive home defeat followed the close of a frustrating January window, Crystal Palace will have to return to leaning on their usually strong away form to build towards a first win of 2020 this week.

Palace were perhaps unlucky not to take anything from Saturday’s meeting with Sheffield United. The most uncharacteristic of errors from Vicente Guaita – arguably Palace’s player of the season – compounded their most characteristic of flaws as the struggles in front of goal continued.

No team have scored fewer goals at home than Palace’s 10 so far this season, and the Selhurst Park home fans have seen just the one, against Arsenal, since the turn of the year.

Mercifully, Palace’s away form under Hodgson has long been one of their most potent weapons.

The Eagles are primed to soak up pressure from their hosts before pouncing on the counter attack with the pace of Wilfried Zaha and the returning Andros Townsend.

In Pictures | Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United | 01/02/2020

Hodgson will hope that another week of training under Townsend’s belt will be enough for him to come back into the side, and have Jordan Ayew back through the middle once more at Everton on Saturday. Cenk Tosun, unavailable to face his parent club, will have to wait until after the winter break.

Next Crystal Palace fixture

vs Everton (Saturday February 8, Goodison Park)

Getting those who had been out injured for long spells back to their best will be key for Hodgson and his coaches this week. A number of faces came back into the fold on Saturday but will need time to find their sharpness again.

Match Analysis | Jack Rosser on Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheffield United

Once this week is out the way, the blessed relief of that winter break should do wonders for Hodgson’s battle-worn squad.