crystal-palace-monitoring-nathan-ferguson-recovery-as-full-back-undergoes-surgery-after-failed-transfer

Crystal Palace are keeping an eye on West Brom full-back Nathan Ferguson as he prepares to undergo surgery on the knee injury which scuppered his deadline-day move to the club.

The Eagles agreed a deal for the 19-year-old last week, only for his medical to flag an issue which saw the move collapse as the clubs could not agree a new fee in light of his injury.

Ferguson is out of contract in the summer, meaning Palace would only have to pay a nominal fee agreed via a tribunal should they go back in for the right-back.

West Brom technical director Luke Dowling has revealed Ferguson will now undergo exploratory surgery and has admitted Slaven Bilic’s side are resigned to losing the player come the end of the season.

“It might be a tidy up or repairing, but that’s down to the surgeon,” Dowling told BBC West Midlands. “We agreed a deal with Crystal Palace and he went down to London for a medical.

“They came across an issue in his knee which we’ll hopefully get to the bottom of and know the exact problem he’s got.

“Hopefully, if not before the end of the season, then pre-season he’ll be back up and running.

“The discussions we’ve had with his representatives since deadline day suggest that he will still leave us at the end of the season.

“[Him staying here] has not even really been spoken about, so if we can get a deal agreed with someone between now and the end of the season that we’re happy with then we will do that.”

Palace take on Everton at Goodison Park tomorrow and will be without January signing Cenk Tosun, who is unable to face his parent club, leaving just Jordan Ayew to lead the line.